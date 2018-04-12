New Music From The CURE!

LONDON - APRIL 01: (L-R) Porl Thompson, Jason Cooper, Robert Smith and Simon Gallup of The Cure poses backstage on the sixth and final night of a series of concerts and events in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust organised by charity Patron Roger Daltrey, at the Royal Albert Hall on April 1, 2006 in London, England. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

From ABC Air Power:

The Cure hasn’t released a new album since 2008’s 4:13 Dream, but that may change soon. Speaking in a rare interview with BBC Radio 6, frontman Robert Smith says he’s booked studio time to work on new music with the band.

In the interview, Smith explains that curating the lineup for the U.K.’s upcoming Meltdown festival led to him listening to more new music. As such, he’s “suddenly fallen in love with the idea of writing new songs.”

Meltdown takes place June 15-24 at London’s Southbank Centre. The lineup includes Nine Inch Nails, Deftones and Death Cab for Cutie, and will close with a performance by Smith himself.

Smith and The Cure will also be playing a special 40th anniversary show in London’s Hyde Park on July 7.