No yard? Try container gardening

If you don’t have a backyard, you can still grow a garden on a balcony or deck. There are a number of types of planters available, clay pots are inexpensive, but they can crack in cold weather and plastic pots are lightweight but that can cause them to tip over. Next figure out how much sunshine you get each day. You can grow cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, lettuces and strawberries easily in pots. And most herbs like mint, rosemary, lavender and basil also do well in containers. Then of course, there are plenty of flowers to grow in pots.

