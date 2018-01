NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! ….. Noooooooooooooooooo! Tom Petty’s cause of death has been revealed as an accidental drug overdose, says coroner’s office https://t.co/foFzQfwCal — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 20, 2018

OK, that’s it. We are a stupid generation. It was sad enough to lose Tom Petty. Because it was premature… I’ve just had it with us . All of us. Yes, I know they were prescribed meds. I get that. It just makes me sad. SAD! Militant sad. How about you?