Now is the time to test for radon

In Oregon, there are almost 300 radon-related lung cancer deaths each year. Radon is a naturally occurring gas, it comes from the earth and it’s the second leading cause of lung-cancer. A study from 2013 indicates that about 25% of Portland area homes have radon levels above EPA recommendations with exposure greatest in basements and rooms below grade. Radon levels tend to be highest in the winter and it’s also the best time to test because doors and windows are closed, allowing for accurate testing. We had our home tested a few years back and our radon levels were at 7.2 picocuries per liter, about double the EPA standards. After mitigation, our levels were at .4.

