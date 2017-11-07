Oh I believe stuff… What I Believe

I believe that a world without Steve Martin, George Carlin, Sarah Silverman and Robin Williams is not a world worth living in. We’re already missing two of them. Not a great comedic forecast.

I believe that fans of the Clash, The Ramones and Sexpistols can coexist in the same party as those who like Bob Dylan, Neil Young, and Van Morrison. Now management can’t be responsible for the potential cussing, farting and thrown beers. It would be like outlaw bikers and Catholic nuns eating finger sandwiches.

I believe that if we could get Noel and Liam Gallagher to agree to a knock down drag out 13 round death match where there can be only one, that that would take care of the twitter war histrionics that occurs daily in social media.

I believe that Paul is dead and alive… both of those. It simply depends on which conspiracy theory friend I’m hanging out with and how much they’ve been drinking.

I Believe the music you listen to says a lot about you. Make sure it says good things.