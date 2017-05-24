One of the most polluted beaches is uninhabited

Would you believe that one of the most polluted beaches also happens to be uninhabited and remote? Henderson Island is a tiny landmass in the eastern South Pacific and marine scientists have found it to have the highest density of pollution debris recorded anywhere in the world. Nearly 18 tons of plastic is piling up on the island where there are no humans living. Over 65 percent of the debris is buried about 4 inches deep and nearly 13,000 new items wash up daily. Crabs live in bottle caps, cosmetic jars and one was found living inside a doll’s head. These findings prove that nowhere is safe from plastic pollution. What can you do? Limit the plastic you buy, especially over-packaged items and make sure you dispose of what you have properly.



