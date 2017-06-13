Americans throw away over 9 million tons of electronics every year but only about 12 and a half percent of e-waste is recycled. Throwing away old CRT TVs means 4-8 pounds of lead end up in the landfill or somewhere else in our environment. And e-waste contains precious metals like gold, silver and copper that is easily recoverable. Recycling e-waste in Oregon was made easier seven years ago with the Oregon e-cycles program. The statewide program is funded by manufacturers and allows you to recycle up to seven TVs, computers, laptops, monitors and printers for free. Some e-cycle collection sites also accept other types of electronics. There are hundreds of drop off locations around the state.

http://www.oregonmetro.gov/news/when-gadgets-become-garbage-how-recycle-electronics