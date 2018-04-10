Oregon Potters Association Showcase Pieces

Man-in-the-Moon Garden Heads are made of a durable high fired stoneware clay, glazed in a variety of glossy or matte colors and suitable for out of doors in all climates. Each face is lovingly hand sculpted and unique with his own individual character. Inside are loose pieces of clay that jingle around when you shake or turn him over. Garden heads measure approximately 5-6 inches in diameter, and weigh about 2 pounds.

Red Fluted Serving Bowl – 11″ wide x 4″ tall

This is a handmade stoneware bowl. All glazes are lead-free, my work is dishwasher and microwave safe.

Salt Fired Vase – 11″ tall x 6″ wide