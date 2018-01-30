Oregon sues Monsanto

Oregon is suing Monsanto, alleging the company withheld information about the toxic effects of its products for decades. Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum filed the lawsuit last week seeking at least $100 million in damages and cites ongoing cleanup costs at the Portland Harbor Superfund site as an example of the tens of millions of dollars being spent in response to Monsanto’s toxic products. Oregon joins Washington State and eight West Coast cities, including Portland and the Port of Portland, contending that the company knew as early as 1937 that PCBs were extremely harmful to the environment. In a company statement, Monsanto said the company “voluntarily stopped producing PCBs more than 40 years ago and didn’t use or dispose of any PCBs in the state of Oregon.”

