Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument faces changes

Last week Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke sent a recommendation to the president to alter three national monuments. The move is expected to trigger major legal fights from environmental groups because these changes will likely reshape federal land and water protections. The secretary recommended reducing the size of Utah’s Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments along with Oregon’s Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument. The recommendation isn’t sitting well with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. She tweeted out that the state ‘must consider all legal options to defend our Oregon values and be ready to challenge any overreach of executive power’.

