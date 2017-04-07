Organic farmland is growing in the U.S.

How about some good news? The US has more organic farmland than ever, at least since they started keeping track. In 2015, 4.4 million acres of farmland was organic, half used for crops and the rest for pasture and rangelands. It’s still just a dent though. We grew over 175 million acres of GMO crops in 2015, making us the number one GMO producer in the world. But since more and more countries are refusing GMO crops and US population is demanding more organic food, the trend towards organic farming will likely continue. And what states grow the most organic food? California leads the way and Oregon is number six.

