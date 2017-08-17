Pack a sustainable lunch

For parents keeping score at home, Portland Public Schools open their doors in exactly two weeks. And if you’re looking to green your kid’s lunch this year, you’ve got time to get organized. First, get a well-made lunch box that they can use for years. Next, choose containers wisely. Plastic is practical, but if you trust your kids to bring it back, I love stainless steel. They don’t break and will be something you’ll use when your kid’s in college. My youngest started taking pasta in a thermos last year and I sent him with a metal fork and cloth napkin. Reusable sandwich and snack bags will last for years. Here’s one last tip. I cut up my kids’ fruits and veggies the night before and they’re ready to pop into their lunchbox in the morning. so no need for prepackaged stuff.

