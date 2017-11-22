Partial wood-burning ban proposed for Mult. Co.

There’s a Multnomah County partial wood-burning ban that’s been proposed by two county commissioners who are looking to reduce the amount of small-particle air pollution during winter. The proposal would ban unnecessary use of wood stoves during winter inversion days when the air quality is already poor. The smoke produced from wood stoves and fireplaces contains over 100 different chemical compounds which are harmful and potentially carcinogenic. Infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people suffering from heart and lung diseases are at greatest risk from poor air quality. The wood stove ban would exempt low-income households and homes where wood smoke is the sole source of heat.

https://www.thelundreport.org/content/partial-multnomah-county-wood-burning-ban-pitched-improve-air-quality