Another sad day.

Smithereens lead singer Pat Dinizio has passed.

The Smithereens were not the biggest band ever. But, in my mind they were important.

Rock, pop and melodic. Songs that left a musical trail in the annals of my mind.

I dislike thinking about inevitability. Mine or anyone else’s.

I got to talk to Pat a couple times during this ragtag play songs career.

He was nice, friendly, cordial and left a great impression. At least with me.

We’ll always have the music.