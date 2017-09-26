Patagonia’s Worn Wear

About twice a year, Patagonia would host a “Worn Wear” pop-up event in Portland. It’s where you bring in used clothes to be repaired or exchanged. Patagonia would go across the country doing the same thing and the events became so popular that Patagonia decided to launch a permanent online version. This is how it works: You bring in clothes from Patagonia that you’re done with to a local store, trade it and get credit for more gear, either used or new. Your old items then get washed and repaired, and are re-sold online, just part of Patagonia’s continued environmental commitment.

