PDX airport’s pilot program to cut waste

Hats off to the PDX airport Waste Management Team. In a three month pilot program last year, they gave diners a chance to use silverware and eat off of real plates and what they found is that half the customers chose the sustainable option. The Green Plate and Port of Portland Box pilot program reduced to-go packaging waste from PDX food carts by 73 percent and enabled composting of 374 pounds of food waste that was diverted from the landfill. The pilot program featured three food cart restaurants and provided reusable dishes for dining-in and durable to-go boxes for Port employees. After the positive response, PDX is considering program expansion to include more employees and restaurants.

https://portcurrents.portofportland.online/whats-old-is-new-reducing-waste-at-pdx-with-reusable-plates/