PDX Free Store on Saturday

This Saturday, St. Peter and Paul Episcopal Church hosts another PDX Free Store. What’s that? A free store is like a rummage sale, but everything is free. Clothing, housewares, music, toys and games. You can bring items to donate, just make sure they’re clean and in good working condition, and you can take what you like or need. Volunteers are needed to help keep it organized, running smoothly and to clean up afterwards. The free store is in SE Portland and runs from 1 to 3 pm.

