Pearl Jam Is Touring And That Includes 2 “Home Shows” In Seattle

Pearl Jam is giving fans a few unique shows this summer, along with their first gig in Seattle in five years.

The band is calling them “The Home Shows,” and they will be at Seattle’s Safeco Field, August 8th and 10th. The best part, Pearl Jam is going to give $1 million of the proceeds to help Seattle’s homeless. In addition to that, they want to raise $10 million more working with local government, businesses and non-profits.

After their concert in Seattle…which is expected to draw a least 100,000, Pearl Jam will hit the road. They are playing stadiums from Missoula, Montana, to Chicago and Boston.

February 16th, pre-sale tickets will be available. However, if you are a part of Pearl Jam’s Ten Club, you get in early on February 7th. General sales are February 21st.

Here is the full lineup: