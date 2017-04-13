Perennial vegetables make gardening easier

By Peggy LaPoint
|
Apr 13, 6:22 AM

Now that the rain is starting to ease up, garden centers are busy selling vegetable starts. If you like the idea of having regular crops that don’t require yearly planting, there are a couple of perennials that keep on giving year after year. Asparagus is an easy one. They take a year or so to get established, but once they do, you’ve got a yearly crop. Just pick up some planting crowns at the nursery. Artichokes will take a little more room in your garden and they can grow up to six feet tall.  And Rhubarb is an easy vegetable too. You’ll need to wait a few years to harvest though. 

http://www.treehugger.com/lawn-garden/plant-some-these-perennial-vegetables-keep-giving-year-after-year.html

