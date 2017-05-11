PGE’s proposed new natural gas plants could be abandoned or delayed

Portland General Electric’s proposed new natural gas plants near Boardman may be abandoned or delayed. The natural gas plants would replace the coal plants in Eastern Oregon when they close in 2020. But pressure is mounting from environmental groups and others who have criticized PGE for building fossil-fuel based power plants when many are shifting to renewable energy. There are questions being raised about the first Carty gas plant that opened last year $100 million over budget. PGE also went to the DEQ after the opening asking for permission to emit significantly more VOCs into the air at that same plant. PGE is being urged to look into alternatives.

