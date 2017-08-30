Pick up litter in your neighborhood with Pick It Up, Portland
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Aug 30, 2017 @ 9:32 AM

Tomorrow is Pick It Up, Portland, a city-wide day of service focusing on litter removal throughout the community. Organized by the City of Portland and SOLVE, the event focuses on 11 different sites located throughout the city. You can get involved by helping to remove litter from trails, parks, natural areas and neighborhoods. Most locations have no minimum age and only the Tom McCall Waterfront Park location is full.

http://solveoregon.org/get-involved/pick-it-portland

