PINK FLOYD’s “Dark Side” was number one!

Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of The Moon was voted the greatest album of all time!
In a poll of Classic Rock readers, Pink Floyd’s multi-million selling classic The Dark Side Of The Moon has been voted the greatest album of all time
Tons of music listeners were asked what the greatest album of all time was. Here’s the top 10.
- The Dark Side of The Moon – Pink Floyd
- IV – Led Zeppelin
- II – Led Zeppelin
- Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
- Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd
- Appetite For Destruction – Guns N’ Roses
- Back In Black – AC/DC
- Abbey Road – The Beatles
- Highway To Hell – AC/DC
- Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin
Actually, I’m not surprised by this list. It mirrors pretty closely to just about every person I’ve ever talked to in the last 25 years. Is anything missing from this list? sean@KINK.FM
I’d love to hear your thoughts and I’d love to talk back and forth about it as well.
sd