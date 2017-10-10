Plant a cover crop this fall

I’ve talked about cover crops before but I’ve never planted any in my garden. Cover crops are often planted in the fall months to protect your garden that might otherwise sit empty. They keep your garden protected from erosion, help to keep out weeds and acts as a green manure, adding organic matter to your soil. At the end of winter, you just work the cover crops into the dirt where they breakdown. There are different types of cover crops, the most popular are winter peas, clover and mustard. It’s easy to start a cover crop, just weed the area, tamp down the soil, scatter the seeds on top and rake the seeds into the soil. You can get cover crops at local nurseries, I picked up a seed mix at a small nursery a few weeks ago.

