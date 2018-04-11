Plant flowers in your garden beds to attract native bees
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 6:36 AM

I started planting my vegetable garden last month and already have peas, spinach, lettuce and radishes coming up. We’re at the beginning of planting season, so if you’re just getting started, you’re on track. But while you’re planting seeds and starts, don’t forget to plant flowers in your vegetable garden bed too. Growing flowers alongside your veggies attracts native bees and other beneficial insects. I sprinkle marigold and nastursium seeds in each of my garden beds, almost like a border around my beds. You can plant either annuals or perennials flowers.

https://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/garden/why-you-should-always-plant-flowers-in-your-vegetable-patch

