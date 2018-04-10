Plastic bag bans and taxes do work!
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 6:33 AM

I remember when Portland instituted the ban on single use plastic bags a few years ago. A number of friends of mine were pretty bent out of shape and complained on social media. They felt it was over-reach by the city. But guess what. It turns out plastic bag bans and taxes on plastic bags work. A European study found a 30% drop in the number of plastic bags found on the sea floor that matches the time period that several European nations introduced fees on single-use plastic bags. I just traveled to Mexico and plastic bags are all over. I mean all over. In the cactus, littered all over the ground and on the beaches. Imagine what the world would look like if more communities instituted a ban plastic bags.

https://www.treehugger.com/plastic/plastic-bag-taxes-really-work.html

