Plastic bag bans and taxes do work!

I remember when Portland instituted the ban on single use plastic bags a few years ago. A number of friends of mine were pretty bent out of shape and complained on social media. They felt it was over-reach by the city. But guess what. It turns out plastic bag bans and taxes on plastic bags work. A European study found a 30% drop in the number of plastic bags found on the sea floor that matches the time period that several European nations introduced fees on single-use plastic bags. I just traveled to Mexico and plastic bags are all over. I mean all over. In the cactus, littered all over the ground and on the beaches. Imagine what the world would look like if more communities instituted a ban plastic bags.

