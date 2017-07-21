Plastics Free July check-in

Plastics Free July continues and I avoided using any single use plastic last week. Part of my success is due to purchasing a soda stream a few months back. When I found out that San Pellegrino was owned by Nestle, I stopped buying their sodas and had been making my own with club soda and flavored syrups. But buying plastic bottles of club soda goes against my desire to reduce plastics so I bought the soda stream. I had been dragging my feet because I didn’t want another gadget, but in the end, it was the right move. No more plastic waste and I’m not giving my money to a company that sells bottled water.

