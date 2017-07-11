Plastics Free July check-in

Did you take the Plastics Free July pledge? I slipped up once last week when I ordered a margarita and forgot to ask for no straw. Those little plastics that just seem to appear take more of an effort to keep out of our daily life. Another one is plastic utensils. Americans throw away billions of plastic utensils each year, they litter our streets, green spaces and waterways. France will impose a ban on plastic utensils in 2020, any disposable products have to be able to compost fully in a domestic composter. What can you do? If you find yourself using them mostly during your lunch break at work, keep a metal set from home in your drawer. My son takes a metal fork in his school lunch box and I keep a bamboo utensil set in my bag.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/why-byoc-needs-become-new-trend.html