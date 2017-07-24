Plastics Free July update

Week four of Plastics Free July and I’m keeping up with my pledge to not use single use plastics. I was tempted last week to buy a bottle of watermelon juice after riding into work, I was hot and it sounded pretty good. But it’s kind of spendy and I was happy to keep that $4 in my pocket. I was at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre for a couple of concerts and one of the things I love about that venue is that they have water refilling stations. They encourage you to bring in your own water bottle. I also bought a stainless steel cup to fill with beer. And one other thing I noticed, they have someone monitoring the main garbage and recycling station to make sure people are using the correct one.

http://www.plasticfreejuly.org/