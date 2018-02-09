Police Catch A Thief Thanks To A Ridiculously Bad Sketch!
By Mitch Elliott
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 6:43 AM

I am not much of an artist, so I shouldn’t laugh so hard at this sketch…but c’mon!   Here’s the story:  A guy stole some cash at a farmer’s market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania last week, and then he took off.   Fortunately, there was a witness who offered to try to draw a sketch of the guy.  UNFORTUNATELY, that witness was terrible at drawing.   So they drew a hilariously bad cartoon version of the thief’s face.

 

BUT . . . believe it or not, one of the detectives thought he might have a hunch who it was, based on the sketch.  So he put together a photo lineup for the witness to look through, and they identified the guy who the detective thought it might be and now he’s facing a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking.   All thanks to THAT sketch!   -Mitch-

 