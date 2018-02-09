Police Catch A Thief Thanks To A Ridiculously Bad Sketch!

I am not much of an artist, so I shouldn’t laugh so hard at this sketch…but c’mon! Here’s the story: A guy stole some cash at a farmer’s market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania last week, and then he took off. Fortunately, there was a witness who offered to try to draw a sketch of the guy. UNFORTUNATELY, that witness was terrible at drawing. So they drew a hilariously bad cartoon version of the thief’s face.

BUT . . . believe it or not, one of the detectives thought he might have a hunch who it was, based on the sketch. So he put together a photo lineup for the witness to look through, and they identified the guy who the detective thought it might be and now he’s facing a misdemeanor charge of theft by unlawful taking. All thanks to THAT sketch! -Mitch-