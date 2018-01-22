The Portland 50 – Terry Currier, owner of Music Millennium

In celebration of KINK FM’s 50th Anniversary, we present The Portland 50, a podcast series about the people who dreamt, built and championed the innovation, growth and uniqueness of Portland. Each episode is a narrative journey told by the founders, leaders and drivers behind some of Oregon’s best known companies, landmarks and industries.

In this week’s episode, we feature Terry Currier, owner of Music Millennium, an independent record store founded in 1969. It might be the oldest continually-existing record store in the Pacific Northwest.