Portland EcoFilm Festival starts Thursday

The Portland EcoFilm Festival kicks off on Thursday at the Hollywood Theatre. The fifth annual event features 19 of the best environmental films from around the world, some making their Pacific Northwest premiere. Environmental activist Winona LaDuke and filmmaker Keri Pickett will present their new film and many of the showings will feature the filmmaker at their showings, even leading discussions afterwards. A film about farm animal sanctuaries, one looks at the challenges of GMOs and another looks at the effects of climate change at Greenland’s Swiss Camp research station.

