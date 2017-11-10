Portland Harbor Superfund site clean up could be delayed

Earlier this year, we thought we finally had a plan to clean up the Portland Harbor Superfund site. The EPA had released a plan calling for a $1 billion cleanup that involved dredging and covering contaminated soil along a 10-mile stretch of the Willamette River. But now the Trump administration has a new plan but the agreement would require redoing environmental studies and investigations that would delay the clean up for years. The new agreement also left out key state and tribal leaders from negotiations and may have violated previous agreements. Governor Kate Brown called the new agreement “a significant setback” to the clean-up plans, the director of the DEQ told the EPA his agency is concerned about how the new plan was developed and Mayor Ted Wheeler told the EPA the city is troubled that key stakeholders were excluded from negotiations. And Dennis McLerran, a former region administrator said the new plan seemed designed to delay cleanup altogether.

