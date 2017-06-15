Portland low-carbon beer

There’s a new beer in town. Bike Crush Saison comes from Baerlic Brewing Company and it’s probably one of the few low-carbon beers. What do I mean by that? Well, the malt was crushed by people pedaling a bike. More than 30 community members took turns pedaling to help crush the malt. Baerlic Brewing also worked with Oregon Environmental Council Emerging Leaders Board to make the beer low carbon by sourcing ingredients within 225 miles of Portland and only serving in draft, not bottles to cut down on the carbon footprint. The beer will only be served within a mile from the source and being delivered to these spots by bike or hybrid vehicles.

