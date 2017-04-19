Portland and Multnomah County’s fossil fuel free future

The City of Portland and Multnomah County took a big step towards a fossil fuel free future. Last week, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury joined about two dozen other cities pledging to get all its energy from renewable sources by 2050. The joint climate change action plan has been cited as among the best in the world and the pledge will be submitted to the City Council and Board of County Commissioners soon. The state has already got a commitment from electric utilities to get half of their power from renewable by 2040.

