Portland Pools Open Today
By Corey Foley
|
Jun 20, 2017 @ 6:15 AM

Portland Parks and Recreation are opening their outdoor pools today. As part of the PP&R Summer Free for All, free open play swim sessions will be offered throughout the neighborhood all summer. Some of the swim lessons will be given in Spanish.

Beyond open play swims, there is also lap swimming, teen swims, water exercise classes, junior lifeguard training, junior swim instruction training and summer swim teams.

Outdoor Pool Locations

Creston Pool
4454 SE Powell Blvd
(503)823-3672

Grant Pool
2300 NE 33rd Avenue
(503)823-3674

Montavilla Pool
8219 NE Glisan Street
(503) 823-3675

Peninsula Pool
700 N Rosa Parks Way
(503)823-3677

Pier Pool
9341 N St. Johns Avenue
(503) 823-3678

Sellwood Pool
7951 SE 7th Avenue
(503) 823-3679

Wilson Pool
1151 SW Vermont Avenue
(503) 823-3680

