Portland’s plan to turn poop into power

In a move that would put my two boys in a fit of giggles, the Portland City Council unanimously voted to turn poop into power. They approved the construction of a $9 million facility that will convert methane gas in the city’s sewer system into a natural gas that they plan to sell through a natural gas distributor. The main customer base will be governments and organizations that are looking to replace diesel fuel in cars, buses, garbage trucks and other vehicle fleets. The project is expected to lower the city’s carbon footprint by one third.

http://www.oregonlive.com/portland/index.ssf/2017/04/portland_plans_to_turn_poop_in.html