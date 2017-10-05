Portland’s two Kitchen Shares

Have you heard of Kitchen Share? They’re kitchen tool libraries that work like regularly libraries but with kitchen equipment. There are two in Portland in Southeast and Northeast, and if you live in the boundaries you can borrow kitchen equipment and also join in on workshops and community events. Kitchen shares are perfect for those cooking projects that you only do a couple of times a year, if you’re thinking about trying a new gadget to see if it’s worth buying or if you can’t afford a new appliance. Kitchen Shares not only promote sustainability but community as well.

https://kitchenshare.org/