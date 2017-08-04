How to preserve excess herbs

I’ve been on vacation all week but before I left, I harvested basil from my garden to prevent it from getting too overgrown. I plant a bunch of it each summer because there’s nothing like fresh basil in homemade sauces and on pizza. But sometimes I have too much to use at once so I try to preserve as much as possible. Before I left, I chopped up a bunch, put it in ice cube trays with water to freeze for later. You can also use olive oil for this. Basil, along with oregano, tarragon, rosemary and mints can be dried for future use. You can also infuse excess herbs with vinegar or make compound butter.

