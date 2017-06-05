President Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Paris Accord

Last week President Trump announced the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement. But what does that mean? Under normal rules, the United States can’t withdraw until November 2020, just after the next presidential election. There is a nuclear option, which would take the U.S. out within a year, but there’s no indication that the president will choose that option. The United States is the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases and part of the agreement is our commitment to reducing our emissions by 26 percent by 2025. Already the Trump administration has looked to weaken Obama’s Clean Power Plan and has sought to eliminate rules on methane emissions and automotive fuel efficiency. Leaving the agreement could have significant consequences including trade sanctions or carbon taxes on U.S. imports. Trump’s decision to ignore the majority of Americans and the scientific community will damage our country, costing lives, jobs and our role as world leader.

