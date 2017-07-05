Receipts belong in the garbage

What do you do with your cash register receipts? If you answered recycle them, I’ve got news for you. Most receipts are “thermal” paper, printed with a heat process instead of ink, like the old fashioned ones. The paper requires a large infusion of BPA for the numbers to appear and when it gets recycled, the BPA potentially ends up in other paper products, even toilet paper. Since BPA has been shown to be harmful, it’s probably not where you want it. So, to be safe, put all receipts into the garbage and wash your hands after handling them. Better yet, refuse receipts all together. Stores like New Seasons have a system in place to have your receipts emailed to you.

http://www.newsweek.com/youre-absorbing-bpa-your-receipts-study-shows-230178