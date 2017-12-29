How to recycle your Christmas tree

When it comes to recycling your Christmas tree, you have a few options. You can recycle your tree at home with your yard debris. Tree preparation requirements and fees vary throughout the region, so you’ll want to check with your hauler first. Some nonprofits offer pick up services or drop off locations too. Before you recycle it, a few reminders, make sure you remove all of the lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments and other materials that aren’t part of the tree. Since most trees are turned into wood chips or compost, these nonorganic materials don’t work for these purposes and some can ruin a chipping machine. Call Metro to get more information on curbside requirements or nonprofit information.

Metro: 503-234-3000

https://www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/garbage-and-recycling/recycling-home/christmas-tree-recycling