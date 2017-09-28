How to recycle cooking oil

If you often have oil leftover after cooking, what do you do with it? Cooking oil can be recycled at a number of places around the area, but if you don’t have much, you can put it in your garbage. Cooking oil should never go in your sink or toilet though because it can clog the drain and create a huge problem for city pipes, something they call a fatberg. London is currently facing their latest fatberg made from a combination of solidified cooking oil and wipes, and it’s huge. The mass is 145 tons and the size of a blue whale.

Call Metro for recycling options: 503-234-3000

or use their online tool

http://www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/garbage-and-recycling/find-a-recycler

https://www.treehugger.com/green-home/what-do-old-cooking-oil.html