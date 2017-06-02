Recycle at home – part 2

Yesterday I talked about all of the different paper items you can recycle at home, today, we’ll talk about the rest. You can recycle plastic bottles and tubs, 6 ounces or larger, plant pots 4 inches or larger and plastic buckets. But keep OUT lids, caps and plastic bags. Don’t forget to put metal food cans, aluminum, including clean foil, empty, dry metal paint cans, and empty aerosol cans in the bin. Small scrap metal pieces like bottle caps, screws and nails can be put into a metal can and crimped so they don’t fall out. You can leave motor oil out in a clear plastic bottle with a screw-on lid. Have questions about any of this? You can ask Metro.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402954

Ask Metro: 503-234-3000