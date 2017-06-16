Recycle old cell phones

When you get a new cell phone, what do you do with the old one? Whatever you do, don’t throw it away. For every one million smart phones recycled, recyclers can recover 75 pounds of gold, over 750 pounds of silver, 33 pounds of palladium and more than 35,000 pounds of copper. Yet less than 15 percent of cell phones get recycled. Some are sitting in drawers, a number of them get passed on and others get donated. If you donate them, make sure you remove the SIM card and data first. Recycling them is easy and you can find the information on line or by calling Metro.

http://www.oregonmetro.gov/news/when-gadgets-become-garbage-how-recycle-electronics

Ask Metro: 503-234-3000