Recycle old clothes at Columbia Sportswear through 9/10

Americans send over 10 million tons of clothing to the landfills every year. A lot of it is cheap clothing that typically doesn’t make it a couple of months before falling apart. There aren’t a lot of options for recycling clothes but through September 10th, Columbia Sportswear is encouraging customers to bring their used clean and dry clothing and shoes to one of their stores. They’re celebrating the launch of ReThreads and are donating $1 for every pound of clothing collected. The items will be recycled through a textile recycling solutions company and the money collected will go to the American Hiking Society, National Parks Foundation and The Children & Nature Network.

http://www.columbia.com/About-Us_Giving-Back_Rethreads.html