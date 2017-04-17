Recycled GreenSheen paint now at Habitat Restores

What happens to unused paint? Well, for a long, it would end up in the landfill, and unfortunately that still happens in some communities. But there are a few options in the Portland area for recycling paint. GreenSheen Paint started up 7 years ago in Colorado and this year alone, will keep about 2 and a half million pounds of material out of that state’s landfills. Their second facility is in Arizona and this year they plan on opening their third in Washington State. The paint comes in 17 colors and you can pick it up at Habitat ReStores in Portland, Beaverton, Vancouver and they’ll have a store in Gresham soon.

