Recycling car seats

As a parent, one of the more frustrating items to try to recycle would be car seats. Luckily in the Portland area, it’s not as difficult as you’d think. The five Far West Recycling locations in and around Portland will take them. Just cut off the straps, those go in the garbage. Any plain metal pieces can be recycled and take off the fabric, what’s left is the rigid plastic and that goes in a bin at Far West. Also, through the end of the month, Target is accepting old car seats for recycling. Otherwise you can call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline for other options.

http://www.treehugger.com/cars/what-should-you-do-old-car-seats.html

Far West Recycling: http://farwestrecycling.com/

Target: https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/target-take-back

Or call Metro for a recycler near you: 503-234-3000