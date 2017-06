Whether you’re new to the Portland area or a life-long resident, there seems to be some confusion about what you can recycle at home. Scrap paper, newspapers, junk mail, phone books along with cardboard, milk, juice and soup cartons, and magazines sum up the paper allowed. What doesn’t belong? Frozen food boxes, coffee cups and pizza boxes do NOT go in the blue recycling bin. Tomorrow, I’ve got part two of the ins and outs of home recycling.

Ask Metro: 503-234-3000

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402954