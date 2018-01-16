Remembering Dolores O’Riordan

I met her only three times. Each time was a different experience.

The first time in Atlanta in 1993. The Album, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? was about to come out. We had been playing Linger and Dreams for quite a while so the record company thought it would be great to parade out the band at our station for an interview.

I was super excited to meet this powerful voice!

Dolores was super shy to the point that she couldn’t look you in the eye and talked in such a whisper that even with the mic turned all the way up I couldn’t hear her responses, such as they were. Wow, not what I expected.

The second time was several years later in a similar situation. Though this time a live performance for the station was included. This time, though not affirmed, she had things to say in a voice that was audible.

The third time was at a dinner in San Francisco in the early 2000’s. When I say dinner I mean 20 or so peeps like me, Dolores a couple bandmates and several other bands that at this moment I can’t remember. I say can’t remember because I was placed next to her so she got most of my attention in conversation. This Dolores was self-assured, commanding and very opinionated. Actually, she was charming and a fun person to talk to, this time.

My point.

From young singer to an outspoken partisan, it’s interesting to see the growth of a musician as they navigate their way through this crazy business. From the music business. to performing, to fans, to having to deal with radio weasels (like me) in a varied array of sizes, smells, and dispositions.

Dolores O’reardon was only 46 when she passed. Like many, I only met her. I didn’t know her any more than someone looking at her from a stage.

I hope she had a full life filled with success, failures, family, and goals achieved.

It reminds me that all of this (everything) is all so temporary and fragile.

Let’s accept every day, every experience, every interaction, every meal, everything like it matters. Even if you live to a ripe old age, it ends far too soon.