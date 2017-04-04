Remodeling? Read this first!

Doing a home remodeling project? It’s a good idea to do your homework first, especially when it comes to what you’re dismantling in your house. The two Metro transfer stations are requiring documentation certifying 1 percent or less asbestos by weight to dispose of dozens of materials, including new materials added April 1st. Those materials include, but are not limited to, surfacing materials on interior walls and ceilings, vinyl flooring, some insulation and roofing materials. You’ll also want to make sure you’re taking steps to avoid your exposure to asbestos.

http://www.oregonmetro.gov/news/home-improvement-project-asbestos-testing-may-be-required

questions? Call Metro’s Recycling Information Hotline at 503-234-3000